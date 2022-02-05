CNBC's Final Trades: Estee Lauder, NXP Semiconductors, GXO Logistics And This Energy Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL as her pick. Shares of Estee Lauder have shed more than 15% on the year, but recovered more than 3% on Friday.
Pete Najarian cited Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP as his pick. The stock rose more than 7.23% to close at $32.48 on Friday.
While Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI, Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose GXO Logistics Inc GXO as his pick. Shares of GXO Logistics have lost more than 10% year to date.
