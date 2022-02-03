CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Stryker, Qualcomm, Marathon Digital And A Stock That Balances Growth And Value

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian named Nvidia Corporation NVDA as his pick, saying that options traders had bought more than 20,000 of the 260 calls that expire on Friday.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said that Stryker Corporation SYK is still facing some supply chain issues, “which could disrupt its business a little bit this year.” Despite this, the company could generate 6%-8% growth, “which is leading really in their category,” Vingiello added. She expects this growth to support the stock in 2022.

Sarat Sethi said he was looking forward to Qualcomm Inc’s QCOM outlook for the next couple of quarters, including “how margins are going to expand and how their total addressable market is growing.”

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said he was selling Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and bitcoin miners that are buying carbon credits, as “there is a new mining arrangement coming with companies that are using sustainable hydro, wind and solar.” He added, “You do not want to get caught up in a Larry Fink ESG audit.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said, “We’ve seen a strong bounce back for growth and I think the challenge in now balancing growth and value.” He named CVS Health Corp CVS as his pick.