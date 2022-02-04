CNBC's Final Trades: Ranpak, AbbVie, Texas Instruments And This Financial Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian named Ranpak Holdings Corp PACK as his pick, saying it's a $2 billion company. The stock is down almost 38% year to date.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said AbbVie Inc ABBV had “4% dividend yield, 10 times earnings, 10% earnings growth ahead.”

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN had chips for cars and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Carlyle Group Inc CG had “just reported great earnings, distributable profits quadrupled versus this time last year.”