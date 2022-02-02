Cathie Wood's Ark Is Now Completely Out Of Netflix

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold the remaining shares that it held in Netflix Inc NFLX to fully cut its exposure in the streaming video-on-demand company.
The popular investment management firm sold the balance 103 shares — estimated to be worth $47,084 — in Netflix on the day shares of the company closed 7% higher at $457.13 a share.
Netflix stock is down 23.5% year-to-date; shares plummeted earlier this month after fourth quarter results missed subscriber growth expectations slightly, and the company guided to much lower growth in the first quarter.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
See Also: Cathie Wood Nearly Exits Netflix Stake, Also Sells $4M Shares In Rival Disney
Citigroup on Monday upgraded the stock to Buy and company filings showed Co-CEO Reed Hastings bought more than 50,000 Netflix shares worth about $20 million. The purchase follows Pershing Square's Bill Ackman revealing that he bought more than 3.1 million shares of the streaming giant, making Pershing Square a top-20 shareholder in the company.
See Also: Why Netflix Shares Are Rising Today
Here are some other key Ark Invest trades on Tuesday:
- Bought 66,500 shares— estimated to be worth $974,225 — in Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD. Shares of the crypto-linked company closed 3.5% higher at $14.65 a share on Tuesday.
- Bought 46,916 shares— estimated to be worth $5.98 million — in Block Inc SQ. The stock closed 4.35% higher at $127.6 a share.
- Sold 149,609 shares— estimated to be worth $2.12 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR, on the day shares closed 3.6% higher at $14.2 a share.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.