Cathie Wood's Ark Is Now Completely Out Of Netflix

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sold the remaining shares that it held in Netflix Inc NFLX to fully cut its exposure in the streaming video-on-demand company.

The popular investment management firm sold the balance 103 shares — estimated to be worth $47,084 — in Netflix on the day shares of the company closed 7% higher at $457.13 a share.

Netflix stock is down 23.5% year-to-date; shares plummeted earlier this month after fourth quarter results missed subscriber growth expectations slightly, and the company guided to much lower growth in the first quarter.

Citigroup on Monday upgraded the stock to Buy and company filings showed Co-CEO Reed Hastings bought more than 50,000 Netflix shares worth about $20 million. The purchase follows Pershing Square's Bill Ackman revealing that he bought more than 3.1 million shares of the streaming giant, making Pershing Square a top-20 shareholder in the company.

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades on Tuesday: