Why Jim Cramer Likes Greenbrier Companies, Hillenbrand

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he has always liked The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX He recommended buying the stock as it is down.

Cramer said he likes Hillenbrand, Inc. HI with the stock trading at 12 times earnings. “Makes things, does stuff. Dividend. Works,” he added.

When asked about Asana, Inc. ASAN, he said, “There are 72,000 collaborative software companies. 72,000. Now, OK, not really, but there’s a bunch, and I don’t want them. They’re not working.”

Cramer said, “See, that’s the kind of stuff used to work. An interesting growth clothing exchange,” when asked about ThredUp Inc. TDUP. He added it’s a no-go stock.

The Mad Money host recommended staying with Herc Holdings Inc. HRI as he believes “it’s going to be good.” Cramer said he also likes United Rentals, Inc. URI and Nucor Corporation NUE.