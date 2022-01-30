Will Netflix Recover Its Mojo Anytime Soon? This Analysts Has Some Doubts

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Netflix Inc NFLX has been “one of the market’s darlings and leaders for a long time.” However, the stock has plummeted around 25% since the company reported “shocking” earnings.
He added that investors often want to give the market a couple of days to “sort out and digest what it's seen.” Although the market has had time to do so, and it doesn't seem like “Netflix is going to recover its mojo anytime soon,” Khouw said.
The stock has moved only about 3% after the steep downturn, and it seems like the stock “has found a new level,” he noted. Khouw added that people can try to “find a way to profit from this new level.”
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
Also See: Jim Cramer Buys More Disney Stock, Highlights 'Key Differences' From Netflix
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.