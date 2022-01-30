CNBC's Final Trades: Kadant, American Express, Norwegian Cruise Line And More

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Kadant Inc KAI as her pick. Kadant’s stock closed trading on Friday with a gain of more than 3%.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management cited American Express Company AXP as her final trade. Shares of AmEx gained more than 5% in Friday’s trading.

Jon Najarian named Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH as his pick. The stock has plummeted close to 12% year to date.

[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said A O Smith Corp AOS had generated “great earnings.” A O Smith’s stock has shed close to 10% on the year.

Related Link: CNBC's Final Trades: FactSet Research Systems, Uber Technologies, American Express, Schlumberger And This Banking Major