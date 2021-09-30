Insulet's Insulin Delivery System Shows Durable Glycemic Control With One Year of Use
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) presented data from the pivotal trial extension phase of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.
- Omnipod 5 is a tubeless, wearable system that continuously adapts insulin delivery based on glucose levels and trends.
- Data showed Omnipod 5 significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c patients aged 6-70 years with type 1 diabetes over a period of 12 months.
- The data was presented at EASD 2021, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.
- After three months of system use, adults and adolescents had a decrease in HbA1c from 7.2% to 6.8%.
- This decrease was maintained after a total of 12 months of use, with mean HbA1c remaining at 6.8%.
- The Omnipod 5 System received breakthrough device designation from the FDA and is currently under premarket review.
- Insulet expects to launch Omnipod 5 in limited release in the U.S. late in Q4 of 2021.
- Insulet also presented new clinical outcomes data for people with type 1 diabetes using the Omnipod DASH System for 90 days and positive self-management behaviors.
