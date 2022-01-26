Why Jim Cramer Recommends Selling AGNC Investment

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) is fantastic, when things are good.

"When things are bad, it’s real bad. Right now, maybe go slightly. Take a small position if you want to," he added.

Cramer said Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) is "another one of those creative video situations. I got like 70 of them." Although it makes money, there are just too many of these.

AGNC Investment Corp (NYSE:AGNC) is a mortgage-backed security firm with a big yield "that does nothing." He recommended selling the stock.

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) is a really good company that makes a lot of money, and also very inexpensive, but it "has no catalyst." He added, "I am shocked that it’s this low."

The "Mad Money" host said he is shocked how Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) could be this low. Although estimates are too high, he still believes in the company.

Price Action: Shares of Schrodinger fell 1.4% to close at $27.59 on Tuesday, while Digital Turbine shares fell 4.2% to settle at $39.58. Shares of AGNC Investment and Weber gained 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively. Cleveland-Cliffs shares settled at $16.85, down 1.5%.