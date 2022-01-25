CNBC's Final Trades: Marvell, Amgen, Viper Energy, JPMorgan And This Tech Major That Is 'Way Too Cheap'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian named Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) as his pick, saying he had bought the stock.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) as his pick.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) had “come off a couple of bucks.”

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) as his pick. “We still like it a lot,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners cited Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) as his pick, saying the stock is “way too cheap.” Shares of Meta Platforms have shed almost 9% year to date.