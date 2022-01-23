CNBC's Final Trades: Verizon Communications, UnitedHealth Group, ON Semiconductor And This Mining Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was at “a wonderful spot where you can make some money, keep your head down and hide out.” The company offers “a nice dividend,” she added.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) as her pick, citing the reasons as “solid grower, market multiple, beating the market in growth.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) as his pick, while Pete Najarian chose Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX). “I like steel, but I like copper even more,” Najarian said.

