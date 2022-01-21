CNBC's Final Trades: Abbott Laboratories, Starbucks, Bank of America And This Financial Services Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors named Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) as her pick. She said the company has a strong core business and expressed optimism around its rapid COVID-19 test.

Referring to Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Jon Najarian said, “99 calls that expire tomorrow.”

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to deliver “steady” growth. “Stay long here,” Snipe added.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Carlyle Group Inc (NYSE:CG) as his pick. “[The company is] hanging is better than most of the other stuff I own,” Brown said.