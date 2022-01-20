QQQ
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On DuPont, Commercial Vehicle Group And More

byCraig Jones
January 20, 2022 9:23 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he sold DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) shares for the charitable trust following a rise in the stock price. "We wanted to be able to take a good gain," he added.

When asked about Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI), Cramer said he likes stocks that are inexpensive. "I think you’re in good shape."

Cramer said he prefers American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) over Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

The "Mad Money" host said he doesn’t like battery stocks whether it be FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) or QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS).

When asked about Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), Cramer said he is not recommending cigarettes.

