3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Kirkland's

The Trade: Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) 10% owner Osmium Spartan, LP acquired a total of 135000 shares at an average price of $16.78. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,265,650.00.

(NASDAQ:KIRK) 10% owner Osmium Spartan, LP acquired a total of 135000 shares at an average price of $16.78. To acquire these shares, it cost $2,265,650.00. What’s Happening: Kirkland's board of directors recently authorized a new $30 million share repurchase plan.

Kirkland's board of directors recently authorized a new $30 million share repurchase plan. What Kirkland's Does: Kirkland's Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items.

Academy Sports and Outdoors

The Trade: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) Chairman, President and CEO Ken Hicks acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $38.91. To acquire these shares, it cost $778,200.00.

(NYSE:ASO) Chairman, President and CEO Ken Hicks acquired a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $38.91. To acquire these shares, it cost $778,200.00. What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained around 4% over the past six months.

The company’s shares gained around 4% over the past six months. What Academy Sports and Outdoors Does: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the retail business of sporting goods and outdoor recreation products.

Landec