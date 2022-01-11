CNBC's Final Trades: Merck, Intel, Meta Platforms, Goldman Sachs And This Biopharma Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he was “looking for opportunities in quality names” and cited Merck & Co., Inc (NYSE:MRK) as his pick.

Terranova added that he had taken a position in Merck on Friday because of its “6% cash flow yield, very cheap valuation.” He further said, “Its growth portfolio is undervalued. This stock is going a lot higher.”

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group named Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), saying that he liked the semiconductor space right now. “We see demand continuing to expand while supply remains tight across nearly every end market,” he added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners cited AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), saying “pharma is coming back right now.” “Plus, if you’re you know a little negative on the markets, like I am, this is a good place to hide out,” he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) as his pick, while Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management cited Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) as hers.