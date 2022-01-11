QQQ
Why Jim Cramer Likes Grab Holdings

byPriya Nigam
January 11, 2022 9:13 am
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)'s Enobosarm was granted fast track designation for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer by the FDA. With the company’s stock trading at $5 and not moving higher, he said the stock should have been higher following the news.

Cramer said he is not recommending NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) or any of the Chinese stocks, as it’s not the same kind of China. "It is a Communist country that does not seem to favor capitalist development anymore."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB), adding that it has "got much more than just Uber."

Cramer said International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is a cheap stock and he is not in favor of the stock that’s always cheap. He likes shares that move higher.

Cramer wanted to have a look at SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) again, as this is "involving smart phones, and smart phones are under pressure here."

Price Action: Shares of Veru fell 2.2% to close at $5.34, while NIO lost 1.3% to $28.91 on Monday. Shares of Grab Holdings and International Paper lost 3.1% and 0.6%, respectively, in the session. SMART Global’s stock, however, added 2.7% to settle at $66.34 on Monday.

Photo courtesy of Grab Holdings. 

