CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Cramer said that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had made a presentation Wednesday that was “amazing.” He said he loved the CEO and expects Nvidia to “turn big.”

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) is a laggard in the HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) space. The stock has added close to 1% year to date in 2022.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) as his pick, commenting, “small position, tight stop.”

Jon Najarian cited Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), saying it had a 7% dividend yield.