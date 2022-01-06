QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT

byPriya Nigam
January 6, 2022 8:51 am
CNBC's Final Trades: Nvidia, Cigna, Intel And This REIT

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Cramer said that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) had made a presentation Wednesday that was “amazing.” He said he loved the CEO and expects Nvidia to “turn big.”

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) is a laggard in the HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) space. The stock has added close to 1% year to date in 2022.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) as his pick, commenting, “small position, tight stop.”

Jon Najarian cited Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD), saying it had a 7% dividend yield.

