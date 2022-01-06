QQQ
+ 0.00
384.29
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-592.08
42859.05
-1.36%
DIA
+ 0.10
363.99
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.24
468.14
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.92
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
169.04
+ 0.01%

Cathie Wood Sells Another $21M In Tesla On Wednesday — Here's What She Bought Instead

byRachit Vats
January 6, 2022 5:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Sells Another $21M In Tesla On Wednesday — Here's What She Bought Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Wednesday booked more profit in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), selling 19,212 shares — estimated to be worth $20.9 million based on the latest closing price — in the electric vehicle maker.

The Elon Musk-led company’s stock, which had risen about 50% in 2021, closed 5.3% lower at $1,088.1 a share on Wednesday. 

Tesla stock has erased all the gains it accumulated on Monday after it reported fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed expectations.

Ark Invest owns shares in Tesla via three of its exchange-traded funds — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK), the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE:ARKQ) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

The three ETFs held about 1.64 million shares worth $1.89 billion in Tesla, prior to Wednesday’s trade. 

See Also: Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

Tesla on Sunday smashed fourth-quarter delivery records, posting its biggest quarterly and full-year delivery volume.

A Tesla super-bull, Wood has long favored the Musk-led company and set a $3,000 price target for the electric vehicle stock for 2025.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark has also been recently loading up shares in the U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV).

Here are some other key Ark Invest trades from Wednesday:

  • Bought 166,101 shares — estimated to be worth $32.7 million — in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) on the dip. The stock closed about 12% lower at $196.7 a share.
  • Sold 28,300 shares — estimated to be worth $1.8 million — in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD). The stock closed 1.8% lower at $63 a share on Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Tech Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood Continues Booking Profit In Tesla As Stock Shoots Up, Loads Up On These 2 Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), starting the new year with more profit booking in the electric vehicle stock as it jumped higher after reporting fourth-quarter delivery volumes that far surpassed exp read more
Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Robinhood, DraftKings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) on the dip. read more
Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday

Cathie Wood's Ark Continues To Book Profit In Tesla — These Are The Stocks It Bought On Thursday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Thursday sold 23,942 shares — estimated to be worth $25.6 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), adding to its months-long profit booking in the Elon Musk-led company’s stock. read more
Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday further raised its exposure in cryptocurrency-related stocks Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN read more