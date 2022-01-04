QQQ
10 Most-Downloaded Apps Of 2021: Snapchat, Zoom, Facebook And More

byAdam Eckert
January 4, 2022 2:35 pm
10 Most-Downloaded Apps Of 2021: Snapchat, Zoom, Facebook And More

A majority of the most-downloaded applications in the United States from 2020 made the top 10 list again in 2021. However, there was a shakeup in the streaming wars as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ were the only two apps to fall out of the top 10.

The pair of streaming apps saw download volume come in below Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube and AT&T Inc's (NYSE:T) HBO Max during 2021. This doesn’t mean that Netflix and Disney+ have fallen from favor, since once an app is downloaded, there's no need to downloaded it again. Although it does seem to show that HBO Max is gaining traction in the streaming space.

Here is a look at the most-downloaded applications in the U.S. in 2021:

  1. ByteDance's TikTok: 94 million
  2. Instagram: 64 million
  3. Snapchat: 56 million
  4. Cash App: 56 million
  5. Zoom: 52 million
  6. Meta's Messenger: 51 million
  7. Meta's Facebook: 47.3 million
  8. Meta's WhatsApp: 47.2 million
  9. Alphabet's YouTube: 47 million
  10. AT&T's HBO Max: 45 million

Most of the apps on this list are social media related. TikTok claimed the top spot for the second year in a row. Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ:FB) is the only company with more than one app on the list. Meta owns four of the top 10 apps with Instagram, Messenger, Facebook and WhatsApp. 

Snap Inc's (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat moved up a few spots in 2021 claiming the 3rd spot this year after ranking 7th on the list in 2020. 

Block Inc's (NYSE:SQ) Cash App also moved up a couple spots, ranking 4th this year after coming in 6th in 2020. 

Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ:ZM) Zoom app remained in the top five in 2021 after surging to become the 2nd most-downloaded app in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Related Link: Fitness App Hopes to Innovate, Keep Resolutions, by Paying To Complete a Workout Built for Your Level of Exercise

Photo: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.

