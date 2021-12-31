CNBC's Final Trades: PayPal, Affirm Holdings, Dick's Sporting Goods And More

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said that many jumped onto PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) right after the company released earnings, but “it was too early.”

The stock fell to $179, offering a great entry point, Najarian said. “I didn’t get that low, but I did buy it in the low $180s and have been adding to it,” he said. Najarian added that PayPal is a fantastic company and could perform “very well” in the first quarter of 2022.

Najarian also cited Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) as a pick, highlighting the company’s Buy Now, Pay Later offering.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named Medical Properties Trust, Inc (NYSE:MPW) as her pick. “If I’m right about my caution and hesitancy going into next year, this would be a nice place to stay out of the fray and collect a nearly 5% dividend yield,” she added.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he liked Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE), citing the balance sheet. “There’s some runway here going into 2022.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) as his pick.