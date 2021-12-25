Mike Khouw Indicates Bullish Bets Being Made On Healthcare

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) traded 10 times its average daily call volume on Thursday.

This was largely the result of “some opening activity in the January 142/147 calls,” Khouw mentioned. There were buyers of 40,000 of these calls for an average price of 85 cents per contract, he added. Traders see the fund hitting new highs by January expiration.

There was “significant amount of activity” in the 135 calls as well, which were in three big tranches of June, September and November. The activity points towards bullish bets for healthcare, Khouw said.

