Jon Najarian Owns Tesla, Fisker Call Options, But He Just Bought Calls In A Different EV Stock: Here's Why

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trucked higher Thursday morning after the company highlighted its first Tre battery electric vehicle delivery.

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian decided to buy Nikola call options following the pop in share price.

"I liked that action," Najarian said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Nikola actually announced the successful completion of its first delivery via press release last Friday, but the company's tweet this morning seemed to gain more traction.

Najarian described the spike in Nikola's share price as a result of a single tweet as "pretty amazing."

Our first customer delivery done, and more to come. #NikolaTreDelivery pic.twitter.com/Gp6qMo7UUc — Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) December 22, 2021

The ability to show that Nikola is actually delivery vehicles and has more orders to fill is a welcome sign for the company that recently paid a $125 million fraud settlement over misleading comments from Nikola founder Trevor Milton.

Najarian started noticing unusual options activity in Nikola last week. Someone was aggressively buying call options at the $11 strike, which expire today.

"They exploded today and then they began rolling up," he said.

Najarian told CNBC he already owns call options in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR), but decided to add Nikola calls following Thursday morning's price action. He did not specify the strike price or expiry of the Nikola options he purchased today.

NKLA Price Action: Nikola has traded as high as $30.40 and as low as $8.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 17.01% at $11.01 Thursday afternoon.

Photo: courtesy of Nikola.