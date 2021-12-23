QQQ
MamaMancini's Acquires Gourmet Food Manufacturers T&L, Olive Branch For $14M

Shivani Kumaresan
December 23, 2021 10:18 am
  • Mamamancini's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMMB) has signed definitive agreements for two acquisitions, T&L Creative Salads Inc and Olive Branch LLC, premier gourmet food manufacturers based in New York, for a combined purchase price of $14 million.
  • The purchase price includes $11 million in cash at closing and $3 million in a four-year note to the principals of T&L.
  • T&L Creative Salads, owned and operated by brothers Anthony, Michael, and Joseph Morello, offers a full line of foods for retail food chains, club stores, delis, bagel stores, caterers, and distributors. T&L sales are spearheaded by a line of chicken products.
  • Olive Branch started operations six years ago as a separate company to sell olives, olive mixes, and savory products.
  • Mamamancini's expects the acquisition to be substantially accretive to EBITDA and earnings in the future.
  • Anthony Morello will remain as CEO of T&L and Olive Branch with a five-year contract.
  • The company funded the cash payment chiefly through cash on hand and a $7.5 million long-term acquisition note.
  • Mamamancini's held $4.54 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • The deal is expected to be closed on or about December 29, 2021.
  • Price Action: MMMB shares are trading higher by 16.1% at $2.24 on the last check Thursday.

