John Petrides Likes This Sector For 2022

byCraig Jones
December 23, 2021 8:02 am
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," John Petrides of Tocqueville Asset Management said he expects 2022 to be similar to the final three months of 2021, with markets likely to see upticks in volatility.

He added that S&P 500 is expected to finish on a positive note for 2021, which will result in the index recording strong gains for the third straight year. He also expects domestic shares to outperform in the next year.

Petrides also commented that he likes dividend plays and the REIT sector. He likes industrials and medical office properties within the REITs sector, which have strong fundamentals and can grow their dividends also.

Price Action: The S&P 500 rose 1.02% to close at 4,696.56 on Wednesday, notching gains for the second straight session.

