CNBC's Final Trades: Match Group, PayPal, Edwards Lifesciences And This Hospitality Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) had declined by 25% from its highs, although there is “record level of engagement.”

“I think there is more to go. Only 25% of singles use online dating. I think 2022 sets up well in terms of revenue, EBITDA, M&A synergies and the likes of,” Link added. “I like that name for 2022."

Sarat Sethi named PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), saying that the stock has lost 50%.

“It has been punished unfairly for trying to make a potential acquisition in the payments group,” he mentioned. Sethi expects PayPal to perform well in the first quarter of 2022.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) as his pick, while Pete Najarian named MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).