QQQ
+ 0.00
393.95
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 124.76
48712.92
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 0.03
357.36
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
467.68
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.82
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
168.55
+ 0.02%

CNBC's Final Trades: Match Group, PayPal, Edwards Lifesciences And This Hospitality Major

byCraig Jones
December 23, 2021 7:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Match Group, PayPal, Edwards Lifesciences And This Hospitality Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) had declined by 25% from its highs, although there is “record level of engagement.”

“I think there is more to go. Only 25% of singles use online dating. I think 2022 sets up well in terms of revenue, EBITDA, M&A synergies and the likes of,” Link added. “I like that name for 2022."

Sarat Sethi named PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), saying that the stock has lost 50%.

“It has been punished unfairly for trying to make a potential acquisition in the payments group,” he mentioned. Sethi expects PayPal to perform well in the first quarter of 2022.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) as his pick, while Pete Najarian named MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Medtronic, Peloton Interactive And More

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Medtronic, Peloton Interactive And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is a "good company, and apparel came back." Cramer also added he likes Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: read more

The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500

The Top 10 Value Stocks In The S&P 500

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Likes Blackstone