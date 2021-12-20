QQQ
-4.76
389.67
-1.24%
BTC/USD
-474.06
46207.17
-1.02%
DIA
-5.59
359.22
-1.58%
SPY
-6.25
466.12
-1.36%
TLT
-0.33
151.16
-0.22%
GLD
+ 0.09
167.72
+ 0.05%

Blackstone Takes Bluerock REIT Private In $3.6B Deal

byVandana Singh
December 20, 2021 9:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Blackstone Takes Bluerock REIT Private In $3.6B Deal

Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BXhas agreed to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSE:BRG) in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, extending its push into U.S. rental housing.

  • Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate will acquire Bluerock for $24.25 a share. Bluerock closed at $15.44 on Friday.
  • Blackstone is buying 30 multifamily rental buildings with about 11,000 units and a loan book secured by 24 rental assets. 
  • According to the statement, most properties are high-quality garden-style apartments located in cities including Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando, Denver, and Austin.
  • "Bluerock's portfolio consists of high-quality multifamily properties in markets across the U.S. experiencing some of the strongest fundamentals," Asim Hamid, senior managing director at Blackstone Real Estate, said. "We look forward to bringing our best-in-class management to these properties to ensure they continue to be operated at the highest standards for the benefit of tenants and the surrounding communities."
  • Blackstone's deal is expected to close in the second quarter. 
  • Before the acquisition, Bluerock plans to spin off its single-family rental business to a newly formed real estate investment trust, Bluerock Homes Trust Inc
  • The new REIT will own interests in about 3,400 homes across the U.S.
  •  Price Action: BRG shares are up 74.9% at $27.00 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News REIT Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Real Estate

Related Articles

Oppenheimer: 25% Upside For Small-Cap REIT Bluerock Residential