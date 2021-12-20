QQQ
Why Nancy Tengler Likes Honeywell International's Stock

byCraig Jones
December 20, 2021 8:36 am
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Nancy Tengler of Laffer Tengler Investments said Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stock has underperformed since the start of the year.

The company’s shares have been held back due to lower-than-expected performance at its aerospace business, which is the company’s most profitable segment. However, it still managed to improve its margins in the current environment.

When air travel returns, Tengler recommends investors look at Honeywell’s stock in the industrial space.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) named Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE:ETN) and Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) as Top Buys.

Price Action: Honeywell shares dropped 2.1% to close at $205.17 on Friday, while adding 2.2% in after-hours trading. The company’s stock dropped around 1% year-to-date. The S&P 500 Industrials sector dropped 1.7% to close at 863.98 on Friday.

Related Link: Honeywell To Acquire US Digital Designs For Undisclosed Sum

