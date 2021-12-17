3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Global Industrial

The Trade: Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC) Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired a total of 6820000 shares at an average price of $32.37. To acquire these shares, it cost $92,050,157.58. The insider also sold a total of 4340000 shares.

(NYSE:GIC) Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired a total of 6820000 shares at an average price of $32.37. To acquire these shares, it cost $92,050,157.58. The insider also sold a total of 4340000 shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted mixed quarterly results.

The company, last month, posted mixed quarterly results. What Global Industrial Does: Global Industrial Co is a value-added industrial distributor. It distributes a wide range of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products to customers across North America, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, safety and security, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbenches, and shop desks, outdoor and grounds maintenance, plumbing and pumps, and packaging and supplies.

Lazydays Holdings

The Trade: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 87184 shares at an average price of $20.35. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,774,008.66.

(NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Christopher Shackelton acquired a total of 87184 shares at an average price of $20.35. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,774,008.66. What’s Happening: Lazydays, last month, posted Q3 sales of $318.70 million.

Lazydays, last month, posted Q3 sales of $318.70 million. What Lazydays Holdings Does: Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

Blucora