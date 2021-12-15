Why This Investor Prefers UPS Over FedEx Stock

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is moving higher Wednesday following bullish analyst coverage.

What Happened: UBS named UPS a top pick for 2022 and reiterated its Buy rating and price target of $266 and Citigroup upgraded UPS from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $250.

Wright's Take: "UPS is doing an amazing job," Decatur Capital Management's Degas Wright said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Eighty percent of the company's revenue comes from the United States, while just 20% of revenue is generated internationally. FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) generates more revenue internationally, but the company is not growing earnings nearly as fast as UPS, Wright said.

"UPS has grown their earnings 40% over the last year, compared to a competitor called FedEx that's only grown by 5%. So that's why UPS is really the call in the space," he said.

UPS delivers about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe.

UPS Price Action: UPS has traded as high as $220.24 and as low as $154.76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.53% at $206.85 at time of publication.

Photo: Ryan McKnight from Flickr.