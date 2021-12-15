Biofrontera Shares Are Trading Higher After Benchmark Initiates Coverage
- Benchmark initiated coverage of Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) with a Buy rating and $11 price target.
- The Company specializes in medical dermatology, which recently came public in the U.S. as a carve-out from Germany's Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA).
- Ameluz and Xepi are Biofrontera's current lead products.
- Ameluz is poised for "significant growth" given a combination of superior efficacy, attractive reimbursement, and an expanding sales force, writes analyst Bruce Jackson.
- On Monday, Biofrontera enrolled the first subject in the Phase 2b study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED for moderate-to-severe acne with photodynamic therapy.
- The study with four arms will include 126 adult patients.
- Price Action: BFRI shares are up 21.8% at $6.70 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
