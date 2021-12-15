CNBC's Final Trades: Darden Restaurants, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AIG, And This Stock Which Is The Biggest Breakout

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) trades at 19 times earnings and gives a 3% yield.

The company has a total addressable market of $195 billion and “they are taking market share,” she added.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said he was “planting an early seed” with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), which has had a challenging year. He added, however, that Tuesday’s dividend hike and share repurchase announcement, is “the potential catalyst that it is now going to breakout and continue to break out.”

Pete Najarian said there were buyers of American International Group Inc’s (NYSE:AIG) December calls. “I like what I’m seeing there,” he commented.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) “is the biggest breakout in the whole market.”

Related Link: CNBC's Final Trades: GXO Logistics, AbbVie, PayPal And This Exercise Equipment Maker