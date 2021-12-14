QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: GXO Logistics, AbbVie, PayPal And This Exercise Equipment Maker

byCraig Jones
December 14, 2021 8:57 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Loop Capital had upgraded GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to a Buy rating. The stock is “compellingly cheap,” he added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) had a “long-awaited” breakout to $127. While saying that a stop at $120 is “fine,” Terranova added that he was “staying in for the long term.” The stock is cheap, with a PE in high double digits, he mentioned.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is “one of the most innovative companies within the payment processing industry” and there has been a “huge expectations reset.”

Jon Najarian named Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has his pick.

Photo courtesy of Peloton. 

