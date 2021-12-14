CNBC's Final Trades: GXO Logistics, AbbVie, PayPal And This Exercise Equipment Maker
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Loop Capital had upgraded GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to a Buy rating. The stock is “compellingly cheap,” he added.
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) had a “long-awaited” breakout to $127. While saying that a stop at $120 is “fine,” Terranova added that he was “staying in for the long term.” The stock is cheap, with a PE in high double digits, he mentioned.
Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is “one of the most innovative companies within the payment processing industry” and there has been a “huge expectations reset.”
Jon Najarian named Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has his pick.
Photo courtesy of Peloton.
