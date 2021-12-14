QQQ
-4.37
396.63
-1.11%
BTC/USD
+ 421.26
47124.01
+ 0.9%
DIA
-0.61
357.65
-0.17%
SPY
-3.34
469.91
-0.71%
TLT
-0.26
151.32
-0.17%
GLD
-1.45
168.45
-0.87%

Uber Stock Could See A Reversal In The Coming Weeks

byTyler Bundy
December 14, 2021 2:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Uber Stock Could See A Reversal In The Coming Weeks

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading higher Tuesday after CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's participation in a discussion hosted by UBS. Khosrowshahi reportedly said he is confident Uber will come in at the top half of its guidance for the fourth quarter.

Uber was up 4.77% at $37.45 at time of publication Tuesday.

See Also: Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today

Uber Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be bouncing off support in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock is falling with narrowing highs and lows and could see a reversal in time if the pattern resistance can be broken.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been fading lower for the past few months and now sits at 41 on the indicator. This shows more and more sellers have entered into the stock throughout the past few months. If the selling continues the stock could enter into the oversold area where the selling pressure heavily outweighs the buying pressure.

uberdaily12-14-21.jpg

What’s Next For Uber?

Uber continues to fall inside the falling wedge pattern and needs to cross above the resistance level to see a possible reversal. Bulls are looking to see this resistance level break and for the stock to be able to consolidate above it for a time for this reversal to happen. Bears are looking to see the stock continue to trade in the pattern and when the stock reaches the end of the pattern, break below the support.

Photo: Courtesy of Uber

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Uber CEO Weighs In On Earnings Results: 'Right Now All Signs Are Positive For Us'

Uber CEO Weighs In On Earnings Results: 'Right Now All Signs Are Positive For Us'

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is trading higher today after the company announced its third-quarter financial results. The stock initially traded lower on the report, but has since recovered and is currently trading near one-month highs. read more
Why Quint Tatro Likes Uber And Lyft

Why Quint Tatro Likes Uber And Lyft

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said he likes the recent report by UBS on Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT). read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Macy's, Salesforce, Oil & Gas ETF And Uber

CNBC's Final Trades: Macy's, Salesforce, Oil & Gas ETF And Uber

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian named Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) as his pick, saying that he had bought the 32 December calls. read more
Why Josh Brown Just Bought More Uber Stock

Why Josh Brown Just Bought More Uber Stock

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has lagged the overall market so far this year, trading down nearly 10% year-to-date. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown sees the stock's underperformance as an opportunity. read more