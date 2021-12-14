Jim Cramer Shares His Warning On Nio, Expresses Support For TJX And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t like NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), calling the stock too risky. "I would get out and get out soon," he added.

Cramer said shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) would drop by a couple of bucks if the US Federal Reserve increases rates by 50 basis points next year. "If that’s your concern, then you should know that because people will sell that kind of stock," he commented.

The "Mad Money" host said The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is "unique among a lot of the retail stocks" as it is holding up well. However, he warned that stock's impervious performance may not continue. "But they had a great quarter, and I think that if I wanted to, I would buy some now and buy some a little bit lower because, like I said, retail stocks are being obliterated," he added.

Cramer indicated that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is a good company because he believes in the "ESG story." However, the stock yields only 3.6%. "This is a market that’s punishing every stock in this particular field," he commented.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is an inexpensive stock, Cramer said. However, he doesn’t have any catalyst for it.

