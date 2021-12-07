QQQ
+ 0.00
386.20
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 456.41
50898.33
+ 0.9%
DIA
-0.03
352.85
-0.01%
SPY
-0.14
458.93
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
152.23
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.18
+ 0.02%

Will Toll Brothers Earnings Take A Toll On The Stock?

byCraig Jones
December 7, 2021 8:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Toll Brothers Earnings Take A Toll On The Stock?

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) began the week on a positive note, with its stock adding almost 4% to close at $70.85 on Monday. The company is scheduled to report earnings Tuesday after the closing bell.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Toll Brothers traded more than three times the average daily volume on Monday.

Calls outpaced puts and the options market is implying a move of close to 7% after the earnings report, which is in-line with the post-earnings average stock price movement over the past eight quarters, he added.

There were buyers of 660 January 60 puts at an average price of $1.20 a contract, Zhang mentioned. Traders are betting that the stock will pull back 18% by January expiration.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cramer Says Forget AMC, Robinhood In This Frothy Market And Buy These Old-School Undervalued Stocks

Cramer Says Forget AMC, Robinhood In This Frothy Market And Buy These Old-School Undervalued Stocks

CNBC host Jim Cramer is advising investors to forget the craziness around Reddit-favorite stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and read more

NAILing Down A Leveraged Homebuilders ETF

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2017

Spring Is Heating Up For Homebuilders; Stocks Poised For Near-Term Upside