QQQ
+ 3.07
380.06
+ 0.8%
BTC/USD
+ 1084.18
50480.51
+ 2.19%
DIA
+ 6.55
339.69
+ 1.89%
SPY
+ 5.23
448.19
+ 1.15%
TLT
-2.12
156.47
-1.37%
GLD
-0.37
167.00
-0.22%

Why Traders Are All Aboard Norwegian Cruise, Royal Caribbean And Carnival

byTyler Bundy
December 6, 2021 6:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Traders Are All Aboard Norwegian Cruise, Royal Caribbean And Carnival

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) are three cruise line stocks pushing higher Monday.

These stocks are moving up with other travel stocks such as airline stocks after the space rebounded from last week's sell-off due to concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Norwegian Cruise Line Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to be bouncing back after falling below what technical traders call an upwards channel.
  • Connecting highs and lows of the chart show the stock has been bouncing back and forth between two upward sloping parallel lines. As the stock fell below the channel support, this level may now hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was falling steeply for a time but looks to have bounced back some now sitting at 38 on the indicator. This shows buyers have been moving back into the stock although overall selling pressure still outweighs buying pressure.

nclhdaily12-6-21.jpg

Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are in a similar situation to Norwegian Cruise Lines, recently falling below support in what technical traders call an upward trending channel.
  • Connecting highs and lows of this chart also show a parallel channel with an upward slope. Also like Norwegian Cruise Lines, the stock has fallen below pattern support and is seeing a strong day pushing back toward the resistance level.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bouncing back after falling for the past few weeks and now sits at 41. This shows more buyers entering the market, but the overall market is dominated by sellers.

rcldaily12-6-21.jpg

Carnival Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to have fallen below the higher low trendline in what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock previously found resistance near the $25 level and was holding the higher low trendline as an area of support. The stock then fell below the higher low trendline and this area may act as resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bouncing back after falling for the past few weeks and now sits at 40. This shows more buyers entering the market, but overall the market is seeing more selling pressure.
  • All three stocks are trading below both their 50-day moving averages (green) and their 200-day moving averages (blue), indicating the recent sentiment in the stocks has been bearish. These averages may hold as resistance in the future.

ccldaily12-6-21.jpg

Photo: Courtesy Carnival Corp

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Technicals Travel Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Carnival Stock Needs To See A Bounce At Support

Carnival Stock Needs To See A Bounce At Support

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading lower Friday alongside other stocks in the cruise ship sector. Shares are likely trading as such because COVID-19 delta variant concerns have been rising throughout the U.S. Carnival was down 4.25% at $23 at last check Friday. read more
Carnival's Stock Sits Stagnant As Traders Await Earnings Print: What's Next?

Carnival's Stock Sits Stagnant As Traders Await Earnings Print: What's Next?

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) was trading higher Wednesday morning but sold off slightly from the highs intraday. read more
Will Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian Stock Grow The Most By 2022?

Will Carnival, Royal Caribbean Or Norwegian Stock Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question related to cruise line stocks: Over the next year, which cruise line stock will have the largest percentage gain? read more

Bernstein On Cruise Lines: Taking Stock Of Oil Risk