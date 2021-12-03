QQQ
-9.86
399.77
-2.53%
BTC/USD
-2029.28
54451.06
-3.59%
DIA
-2.21
348.82
-0.64%
SPY
-6.97
464.37
-1.52%
TLT
+ 1.80
150.73
+ 1.18%
GLD
+ 1.38
163.86
+ 0.84%

Why Jon Najarian Bought Netflix Shares Friday

byAdam Eckert
December 3, 2021 1:40 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are trading lower Friday on continued volatility amid increasing omicron variant concerns.

With Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) down about 10% for the week, Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian decided to buy shares of the streaming giant.

"I just think Netflix is really the stock [to own] in the space," Najarian said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Najarian said Netflix is the premiere name in the streaming space, ahead of competitors like Walt Disney Co's (NYSE:DIS) Disney+.

See Also: Netflix Loses Fox Lawsuit Appeal

As the market began pulling back this week, he said he tried to be prudent and wait for the best opportunities. When Netflix fell below $600 per share, it was time to pull the trigger.

"When I was able to pick up some Netflix down here beneath $600, I thought that was a reasonable spot for me to buy," Najarian said.

He told CNBC the stock purchase also positions him for potential options opportunities in Netflix moving forward.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has traded as high as $700.98 and as low as $478.54 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.42% at $601.56 Friday afternoon.

Photo: Tumisu from Pixabay.

