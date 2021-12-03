 Skip to main content

Netflix Loses Fox Lawsuit Appeal
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Netflix Loses Fox Lawsuit Appeal
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) lost its appeal to a court decision that the company stops poaching fixed-term staff from Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA), Bloomberg reports, citing a California appellate court. 
  • Fox’s agreements provided “stability and predictability” for employees, Justice Dorothy C. Kim said. 
  • She also rejected Netflix’s argument that Fox pressed employees into extending their contracts, thereby holding them under contract longer than the legally allowed limit under California law.
  • The poached employees in question were “sophisticated business executives who negotiated their fixed-term employment agreements with Fox at arm’s length,” Kim wrote.
  • Fox prosecuted Netflix in 2016, claiming the streaming service attracted certain Fox executives to depart the company and a state trial court ordered an injunction.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 0.73% at $620.94 premarket on the last check Friday.

