4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Bausch Health Companies

The Trade: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Steven D Miller acquired a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $24.23. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,453,524.00.

(NYSE:BHC) Director Steven D Miller acquired a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $24.23. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,453,524.00. What’s Happening: Bausch Health, last month, posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52 on sales of $2.11 billion.

Bausch Health, last month, posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52 on sales of $2.11 billion. What Bausch Health Does: Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.

AdaptHealth

The Trade: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Stephen Griggs acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $19.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $970,995.00.

(NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Stephen Griggs acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $19.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $970,995.00. What’s Happening: AdaptHealth, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised guidance.

AdaptHealth, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised guidance. What AdaptHealth Does: AdaptHealth Corp is a provider of home healthcare equipment and related services. Its products portfolio includes Mobility Products, Sleep Therapy and Sleep Therapy Supplies, Respiratory Therapy, Non-invasive Ventilation, Nutrition Supplies, Bed Lifts, Seat Lift Chairs, Home Modifications, Power Mobility, and Bath Aids.

Elanco Animal Health

The Trade: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R. David Hoover bought a total of 17307 shares at an average price of $29.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $293,794.00.

(NYSE:ELAN) Director R. David Hoover bought a total of 17307 shares at an average price of $29.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $293,794.00. What’s Happening: Elanco Animal Health recently said it will consolidate commercial operations for Elanco International and Elanco Europe into one organization under Ramiro Cabral, EVP & President Elanco International.

Elanco Animal Health recently said it will consolidate commercial operations for Elanco International and Elanco Europe into one organization under Ramiro Cabral, EVP & President Elanco International. What Elanco Animal Health Does: Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals.

DENTSPLY SIRONA