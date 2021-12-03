4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Bausch Health Companies
- The Trade: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Steven D Miller acquired a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $24.23. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,453,524.00.
- What’s Happening: Bausch Health, last month, posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52 on sales of $2.11 billion.
- What Bausch Health Does: Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.
AdaptHealth
- The Trade: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CEO Stephen Griggs acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $19.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $970,995.00.
- What’s Happening: AdaptHealth, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and raised guidance.
- What AdaptHealth Does: AdaptHealth Corp is a provider of home healthcare equipment and related services. Its products portfolio includes Mobility Products, Sleep Therapy and Sleep Therapy Supplies, Respiratory Therapy, Non-invasive Ventilation, Nutrition Supplies, Bed Lifts, Seat Lift Chairs, Home Modifications, Power Mobility, and Bath Aids.
Elanco Animal Health
- The Trade: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R. David Hoover bought a total of 17307 shares at an average price of $29.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $293,794.00.
- What’s Happening: Elanco Animal Health recently said it will consolidate commercial operations for Elanco International and Elanco Europe into one organization under Ramiro Cabral, EVP & President Elanco International.
- What Elanco Animal Health Does: Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals.
DENTSPLY SIRONA
- The Trade: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) President and CEO Donald M. Casey Jr. bought a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $49.78. The insider spent $995,600.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- What DENTSPLY SIRONA Does: Dentsply Sirona is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.