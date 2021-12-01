Jim Cramer Trims AMD, Refuses To Sell Any Nvidia Stock: Here's Why

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is up more than 70% year-to-date, so Jim Cramer decided to lock in profits and trim his position.

"We are trimming AMD this morning solely for portfolio management purposes and not out of any change to our bullish long-term view of the company," Cramer said Wednesday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club."

He noted that he purchased AMD stock in February and is realizing an 80% gain by selling shares today.

Despite citing prudent portfolio management as the reason for trimming AMD, Cramer said he refuses to sell any shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is up more than 150% year-to-date.

"I'm being a pig in Nvidia," Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC. "Because this may be a $10 trillion stock."

AMD, NVDA Price Action: At publication time, AMD was down 0.93% at $156.84, while Nvidia was up 0.35% at $328.05.

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.