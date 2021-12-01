Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nokia, Delta Air Lines And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is in the right place and he has always liked these kinds of firms.

"It’s a very high multiple stock, and that’s what’s causing the decline," he said.

Cramer said Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has not been a winner but you can still "speculate on it."

Cramer said he had "warmed up to Nokia" because people are not favoring Chinese telecom companies since they're getting "a little tired of their [China’s] repression."

"The tactics of repression do not go well with the democracies that Nokia is selling into. I like them," he said.

When asked about Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI), Cramer said he is not "backing this group."

The "Mad Money" host said several firms are doing the same thing right now, when asked about ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

"If anything, your hope with ThredUp is Macy’s does a spinoff of its e-commerce then buys those guys. Otherwise, I say NWO – no way out."

Cramer said Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is very interesting and recommends buying the stock more in case the omicron variant gets worse.