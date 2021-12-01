CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Amazon, Enphase Energy And This Infrastructure Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) had reiterated guidance for 2022 during its latest analyst day.

The “numbers are de-risked” for this high-quality company, she said. Link recommended to buy the stock on pullbacks.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management named Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) as a top pick, saying that it was “a leading energy technology company focused on solar panels and storage solutions.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said there could be “very big upside” when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) breaks the $3,600 level.

Jon Najarian cited Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) as his pick. “I like the upside. I like the infrastructure play,” he commented.