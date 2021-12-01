QQQ
+ 4.01
389.81
+ 1.02%
BTC/USD
+ 1496.66
58447.22
+ 2.63%
DIA
+ 4.04
340.86
+ 1.17%
SPY
+ 6.90
448.66
+ 1.51%
TLT
-1.42
153.01
-0.94%
GLD
+ 1.61
163.89
+ 0.98%

CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Amazon, Enphase Energy And This Infrastructure Play

byCraig Jones
December 1, 2021 9:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Amazon, Enphase Energy And This Infrastructure Play

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) had reiterated guidance for 2022 during its latest analyst day.

The “numbers are de-risked” for this high-quality company, she said. Link recommended to buy the stock on pullbacks.

Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management named Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) as a top pick, saying that it was “a leading energy technology company focused on solar panels and storage solutions.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said there could be “very big upside” when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) breaks the $3,600 level.

Jon Najarian cited Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) as his pick. “I like the upside. I like the infrastructure play,” he commented.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why These 2 FAANG Names Are Among Evercore's Top Picks For 2022

Why These 2 FAANG Names Are Among Evercore's Top Picks For 2022

A new strain of coronavirus, the omicron variant, has been detected in more than a dozen countries across at least five continents and global markets have been trending lower amid increasing concerns. Investors tend to rotate into the highest quality big tech stocks amid uncertainty, according to Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Nutrien, FedEx And This Tech Giant Headed For A 'Massive Breakout'

CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Nutrien, FedEx And This Tech Giant Headed For A 'Massive Breakout'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), saying that the company generates “above market growth.&rdq read more
Eva Ados Likes These Stocks For The Holidays

Eva Ados Likes These Stocks For The Holidays

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Eva Ados of ERShares said with expectations of a strong holiday season amid limited availability of goods, companies with buy now, pay later options will benefit consumers who don’t have credit cards or sufficient cash. read more
Is PayPal's Stock Worth Buying At Current Levels?

Is PayPal's Stock Worth Buying At Current Levels?

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington bought PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) last week after the stock fell to 2021 lows and found support around the $202 level. read more