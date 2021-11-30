This Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 522 mentions as at press time, followed by electric vehicle maker Tesla with 181 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and entertainment and media conglomerate Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 169 and 152 mentions, respectively.

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Stock Today

Why It Matters: Tesla is seeing high interest on the forum after it was reported, citing Bloomberg, that the electric vehicle maker will likely commence production operations at Giga Berlin in December.

In addition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the automaker’s upcoming Cybertruck, which has a reservation backlog worth over $80 billion, would be an “insane technology bandwagon.”

Meanwhile, a post on the forum speculated as to what Musk implied when he said on Twitter that he had just dropped some friends off “at the pool.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 5.1% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $1,136.99 and further rose 0.4% in the after-hours session to $1,141.99.

Read Next: Disney+ Censors 'Simpsons' Episode From Hong Kong Service Citing Tiananmen Square Massacre