 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Cybertruck 'Intentionally An Insane Technology Bandwagon,' Says Elon Musk
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 29, 2021 9:40pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Cybertruck 'Intentionally An Insane Technology Bandwagon,' Says Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s upcoming Cybertruck would be an “insane technology bandwagon.”

What Happened: Musk made his comments on Twitter and said the vehicle would “reach far into a post-apocalyptic future & bring that technology to now.”

Musk had first showcased the Cybertruck in 2019. The demonstration was comprised of the vehicle’s doors being beaten with a sledgehammer and window glass receiving the same treatment.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Musk’s post-apocalyptic reference could have been a pointer to Cybertruck’s earlier demonstrated strength. 

The Cybertruck’s reservation backlog has touched $80 billion in value with 1.2 million vehicles reserved by future users, as per an Electrek report.

This month, it was reported that 4680 cell line equipment arrived at Giga Texas where the Cybertruck will be manufactured beginning sometime next year.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) renders for its Apple Car indicate that the electric vehicle bears a resemblance to the Cybertruck. However, there is no confirmation of a working vehicle yet. 

Price Action: On Monday, Tesla shares closed nearly 5.1% higher at $1,136.99 over 24 hours in the regular session. The shares rose 0.44% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Tesla Estimates $1B Costs In Giga Texas Construction, Targets Year-End Completion

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Binance CEO Giving Away $50,000 In Dogecoin, DOGE-Themed Tesla
Rivian's First Towing Efficiency Test Shows Big, but Manageable, Losses in Range
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSLA
Corona Doom 3.0: The Omicron Buying Opportunity. What We Like After Friday's Drop.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Buys More Bitcoin And Ethereum To Combat Inflation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla CybertruckNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com