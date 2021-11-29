Tesla Cybertruck 'Intentionally An Insane Technology Bandwagon,' Says Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s upcoming Cybertruck would be an “insane technology bandwagon.”

What Happened: Musk made his comments on Twitter and said the vehicle would “reach far into a post-apocalyptic future & bring that technology to now.”

Cybertruck will reach far into a post-apocalyptic future & bring that technology to now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Musk had first showcased the Cybertruck in 2019. The demonstration was comprised of the vehicle’s doors being beaten with a sledgehammer and window glass receiving the same treatment.

Why It Matters: Musk’s post-apocalyptic reference could have been a pointer to Cybertruck’s earlier demonstrated strength.

The Cybertruck’s reservation backlog has touched $80 billion in value with 1.2 million vehicles reserved by future users, as per an Electrek report.

This month, it was reported that 4680 cell line equipment arrived at Giga Texas where the Cybertruck will be manufactured beginning sometime next year.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) renders for its Apple Car indicate that the electric vehicle bears a resemblance to the Cybertruck. However, there is no confirmation of a working vehicle yet.

Price Action: On Monday, Tesla shares closed nearly 5.1% higher at $1,136.99 over 24 hours in the regular session. The shares rose 0.44% in the after-hours trading.

