CNBC's Final Trades: Costco, Moderna And These Plays On Travel Recovery

byCraig Jones
November 30, 2021 11:12 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that the best thing about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is that “it doesn’t know what it is.”

Costco doesn’t know of its value, is cyclically oriented and has technology: “It’s just a company that continues to work,” he said.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) as his top pick, saying that the company “can respond to any virus.” The results of the trial are expected soon, and this could drive the stock further, he added. Weiss mentioned that he had bought the stock.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) is a good way to gain exposure to the “eventual recovery in leisure and travel related activities.”

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners cited Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) as a top pick, saying it does not have exposure to international air travel and has a “pristine balance sheet.”

