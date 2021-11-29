Applied DNA Stock Surges On Launch Plans For Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay For Omicron Variant

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) plans to introduce its Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay for the SARS-CoV-2 E and N genes after submitting its validation data to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) in the next few days.

The Company also announced that its EUA-authorized Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit likely exhibits a unique double S-gene target failure specific to the Omicron variant.

The Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit is a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory specimens.

The test is also intended for use with anterior nasal swab specimens that are self-collected in the presence of a healthcare professional from individuals without symptoms.

Price Action: APDN shares are up 53.60% at $8.14 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.