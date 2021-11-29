QQQ
Applied DNA Stock Surges On Launch Plans For Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay For Omicron Variant

byVandana Singh
November 29, 2021 6:35 am
Applied DNA Stock Surges On Launch Plans For Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay For Omicron Variant

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDNplans to introduce its Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay for the SARS-CoV-2 E and N genes after submitting its validation data to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) in the next few days.

  • The Company also announced that its EUA-authorized Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit likely exhibits a unique double S-gene target failure specific to the Omicron variant. 
  • The Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit is a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in respiratory specimens. 
  • The test is also intended for use with anterior nasal swab specimens that are self-collected in the presence of a healthcare professional from individuals without symptoms.
  • Related: Applied DNA Stock Jumps On New COVID-19 Testing Contract.
  • Price Action: APDN shares are up 53.60% at $8.14 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

