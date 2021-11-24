4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PayPal

What's Happening: Jim Cramer announced plans to buy 25 shares of PayPal for around $191 per share Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club."

Jim Cramer announced plans to buy 25 shares of PayPal for around $191 per share Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club." What PayPal Does: PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions.

Wayfair

What's Happening: Argus Research recently downgraded Wayfair from Buy to Hold.

Argus Research recently downgraded Wayfair from Buy to Hold. What Wayfair Does: Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States and Europe. As of Sept. 30, 2021, the firm offered more than 22 million products from 16,000-plus suppliers for the home sector under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Guardant Health

What's Happening: Guardant Health, earlier during the month, reported Q3 sales of $94.8 million, +27% Y/Y, beating the Wall Street estimate of $92.64 million.

Guardant Health, earlier during the month, reported Q3 sales of $94.8 million, +27% Y/Y, beating the Wall Street estimate of $92.64 million. What Guardant Health Does: Guardant Health, based in Redwood City, California, provides cancer blood tests and analytics for clinical and research use, and the firm maintains research partnerships with large biopharmaceutical companies.

