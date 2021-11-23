QQQ
-5.60
404.90
-1.4%
BTC/USD
+ 1283.17
57530.35
+ 2.28%
DIA
-0.73
356.93
-0.2%
SPY
-2.95
470.52
-0.63%
TLT
-0.83
147.45
-0.57%
GLD
-1.90
170.64
-1.13%

CNBC's Final Trades: EV Stocks, Ford, Wynn Resorts, Dicks Sporting Goods

byCraig Jones
November 23, 2021 10:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: EV Stocks, Ford, Wynn Resorts, Dicks Sporting Goods

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said that electric and autonomous vehicles will be the long-term theme.

“I think there is fiscal power behind it. I think there is consumer power behind it,” she said.

Young suggested to invest in a diversified way, also looking at makers of components that go into EVs. The Global X Autonomous And Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) had risen by 0.41% to $31.89 in after-hours trading on Monday.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) as the top pick. He said he would sell shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to get capital to invest in Ford.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said there were two reasons for going long on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

“One, the reopening is occurring. Two, China doesn’t matter to this stock. It’s already out of it,” he explained.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) as his pick. He said he expect the company to exceed forecasts, despite tough comps.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Apple, Dicks Sporting Goods And This Payments Giant

CNBC's Final Trades: Pfizer, Apple, Dicks Sporting Goods And This Payments Giant

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said Pfizer Inc. read more
CNBC's Final Trades: Financials, Fortinet And This High-Growth Gaming Company

CNBC's Final Trades: Financials, Fortinet And This High-Growth Gaming Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) as a top pick. read more
Why This Stock That's Up 110% YTD Is Cheaper Now Than It Was To Start The Year

Why This Stock That's Up 110% YTD Is Cheaper Now Than It Was To Start The Year

Stocks can get cheaper as share prices increase if earnings growth leads to multiple contraction. read more

Buckingham Raises Dick's Price Target From $40 To $46, Views Risk/Reward Attractive Due To Accelerating Vendor Product Pipeline, Position As An Intermediate Term Winner In Post-Industry Consolidation, And Improving Industry With Full Priced Sell Through