CNBC's Final Trades: EV Stocks, Ford, Wynn Resorts, Dicks Sporting Goods

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said that electric and autonomous vehicles will be the long-term theme.

“I think there is fiscal power behind it. I think there is consumer power behind it,” she said.

Young suggested to invest in a diversified way, also looking at makers of components that go into EVs. The Global X Autonomous And Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) had risen by 0.41% to $31.89 in after-hours trading on Monday.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) as the top pick. He said he would sell shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to get capital to invest in Ford.

James Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said there were two reasons for going long on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

“One, the reopening is occurring. Two, China doesn’t matter to this stock. It’s already out of it,” he explained.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) as his pick. He said he expect the company to exceed forecasts, despite tough comps.