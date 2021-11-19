QQQ
+ 2.75
399.00
+ 0.68%
BTC/USD
+ 1083.20
57974.82
+ 1.9%
DIA
-2.35
361.70
-0.65%
SPY
+ 0.58
469.15
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 1.34
145.47
+ 0.91%
GLD
-1.42
175.36
-0.82%

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
November 19, 2021 1:02 pm
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher Friday afternoon. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dipped Thursday and is up again on Friday.

See Also: Bitcoin Exchange Gemini Raises $400M To Build A Metaverse Outside Facebook's Walled Garden

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital shares are trading higher by 9.8% at $56.48.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay and Coinsquare.

Riot Blockchain shares are trading higher by 8.7% at $36.57.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. 

Coinbase shares are trading higher by 4.2% at $337.19.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Ethereum Holding Above $4,000 Is Important

Here's Why Ethereum Holding Above $4,000 Is Important

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Thursday, alongside Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the rest of the cryptocurrency market. read more
Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock continued to regain ground after reporting dismal third-quarter results earlier this month. read more
Ethereum Is Dipping, But Here's Why Holding This Key Level Is A Great Thing

Ethereum Is Dipping, But Here's Why Holding This Key Level Is A Great Thing

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Tuesday amid a cryptocurrency market that is dipping lower. Ethereum looks to have bounced off of support where it previously has found resistance. This is a great sign showing that buyers are stepping in where sellers once did. read more
Marathon Digital Plummets Amid SEC Subpoenas: A Look At Technicals

Marathon Digital Plummets Amid SEC Subpoenas: A Look At Technicals

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares plunged Monday after the company announced it received a subpoena to produce documents and communications concerning a Hardin, Montana data center facility. read more