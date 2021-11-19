Why Kohl's Shares Are Falling

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares are trading lower amid possible profit-taking after the stock gained on Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings.

The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results on Thursday and raised FY21 EPS guidance.

Kohl's stock traded roughly 10% higher on Thursday.

"All of the pieces of our strategy are coming together and we remain incredibly confident in the future of our business. We are raising our full-year 2021 guidance and continue to accelerate our share repurchase activity, reinforcing our commitment to driving shareholder value," said Michelle Gass, Kohl's chief executive officer.

See Also: Why Foot Locker Shares Are Falling Today

Kohl's has a 52-week high of $64.80 and a 52-week low of $28.22.